Bishop Condemns “Israel” for Bombing Nuns and Christian Families

JERUSALEM (ChurchMilitant.com) - The former patriarchal vicar of Jerusalem is condemning Israel for bombing nuns and Christian families.
Bishop Emeritus Giacinto-Boulos Marcuzzo of the patriarchate of Jerusalem for Palestine and the Holy City on Friday beat back some mainstream media claims that Israel is properly handling its bombing runs on the Gaza Strip.
Marcuzzo outlined, "The Israeli raids take place after the launching of missiles by Hamas on the territory of Israel, but according to what we see, the considerations of those who, in the United States, described the military reaction of the Jewish state as 'proportionate' are completely unfounded. They bomb from afar."
"Until the causes that are at the root of the conflict are addressed and resolved, it will only take a spark for everything to explode again." quoted from the cited article in Agenzia Fides.
I sure wish the Bishop had done so. He's caught 'in the weeds' as far as I can tell.
How can you divide a country unless everyone agrees? You need look no further than Ireland where the partition has led to atrocities from both sides &, regardless of what everyone says, the troubles still bubble beneath the service. Other such examples are India & Pakistan, North & South Korea etc
"F" the Bishop. I support Israel.
Damian M. Malliapalli
I support Israel, a 21st century democratic country which upholds moral values. The Palestinians (99.9% Muslim) live like the 13th century (as do most people is Islamic countries...especially in villages that don't even have toilets or running water....and it's not poverty. THey 'CHOOSE" TO STAY THAT WAY. They have a barbaric "legal"system (Sharia), and in some countries still import slaves for their noble classes (from sub-Sahara Africa and the Phillipines).
Damian M. Malliapalli
Israel: a small distant, socialist, ethnocracy, run by racists who
don’t believe in G-d but are convinced He gave them the land.
Why do we even give
a $hit?
Nate:
"Israel: a small distant, socialist, ethnocracy, run by racists who
don’t believe in G-d but are convinced He gave them the land."
Israel began as a "ethnocracy" in 1948, after nearly 60% of all Jews in the world were exterminated by the Nazi's. Also, Jews in Arab countries were treated like garbage and discriminated against in Egypt,Morocco,Libya,Tunesia ,India, etc. so that most immigrated to Israel. Before the Jews came to Israel (which was before WWII still known as Palestine), the land was about 85% Arab-Muslim, (with some Jews and Greek Orthodox Christians, and a tiny group of Catholics). The Arab Muslims lived in villages made of mud-bricks, and they all lives like the times of the Roman Empire. If Roman Legions walked thru in 1940, they would see Arab villages the same as 30 A.D.....or 300 B.C.
The Jews came and founded Israel, partitioned the land, and developed a thriving modern country. They made it a Jewish State, because after WWII and the Holocaust, they wanted a land to be safe, where they could feel that something like the Holocaust would never happen again.
The Jews have lived peacefully with the small totals of Christians. The only people that cause trouble are the Muslim Arabs and Palestinians.
All the Wars in the Middle East that started after Israel was founded was because the Arab Muslims who had been there were jealous of the development and success the Jews had made of the land these Muslims had sat on for 1,500 years and done nothing with it.
It's true, much of Israel today is entirely secular, and many Jews don't bother with their religion, except for perhaps the High Holidays. Many don't believe in God. But the Orthodox Jews do....and the small group of Samara tins who live there around Mt. Gerizim (spelling), which they consider sacred.
I was in Israel for a photo shoot in 2017, and saw Muslim Palestinians in Bethlehem spit on Catholic nuns who wore beautiful colored purple habits and white veils. There were about 12 nuns harrassed by the band of 3-4 Muslims, and most were young (which was a surprise). I found out they came from Italy.
So don't think bad of the Jews, and hold up the Muslim Palestinians up as great people or victims. They're not.
I know some hate the Jews, but believe me, the others are much worse. And just a hint....the Muslims don't appreciate and gestures of solidarity or friendship for their "cause". Especially if your an American.
Damian M. Malliapalli
The Yids don't think much better of crypto-Hindoos like Mowgli than they do Muzzies. His obsequious prattling for the people of the shekel is revolting.
@Damian M. Malliapalli
Did you enjoy the trip to Israel with your megachurch? I'm sure after the trip you called The Fellowship of Christians and Jews to give $500 to help a Shoah Survivor from Russia make aliyah to Israel. Could I borrow your copy of Left Behind, I really need to read that book. God really does bless those who bless Israel. The Afrikaners were big into blessing Israel, and look what it got them.
It's hard for me to believe your so far from reality Damian.
I will join the revolted ones here!
Just read a good start for you to get aware of the real situation over at Forge and Anvil.
I don't know the link policy here but the articles entitled;
JUDAIZED WEST
America’s Cuckold With Israel
https://forge-and-anvil.com/2021/05/17/americas-cuckold-with-israel/
Our Lord warned us about them over and over again and nothings changed.
Three key facts that will forever end questions over the holocaust:
1. Translation of operative phrase in Hitler’s order to exterminate,
& name of institution that has the document.
2. Details on gas chambers
(What were doors made of, what methods did Germans use to seal them?)
3. World Almanac data on change in population of European Jewry
from 1938 to 1948.
Damian, brother, Zionists are not ultraOrthodox Jews. They are FreeMason Jews, such as B'nai Brith. Traditionalist Orthodox Jews state that,God punished them and that only God can restore the original rule of Israel. What did they get punished for? Well their nation and priesthood and Temple was destroyed 70 AD. They say many Jews joined the Christian heresy. Christians say, many Jews obstinately refused to recognize the Messiah.
But Israelis are neither Jews nor Christian, and hate them both. Now that the AlAqsa Mosque and the Palestinians may be in danger of being thrown out and replaced by a Third Temple, the Zionist State would be ready to welcome the False Messiah, the AntiChrist.
Constantine views are a conflation of half truths, untruths, unfounded opinions, hearsay and lunatic fringe free association. The author has obviously had experience as a speech writer for Trump.
Back to the sand pit, Constantine.
Anywhere Britain was there's big trouble and still is that way
While we're shooting messengers don't miss St Bernadine of Siena.
Today happens to be his feast day.
For a safe measured biography just read what's on Wikipedia.
He had some opinions on the once chosen people that wouldn't be considered kosher.
Then read Belloc's book on the subject.
Plenty of sources.
"Mike Slater" obvious likes to say things without proof. If "Mikey" talks about truths and half-truths, he is obviously giving me credit as an experienced "speech writer" for a slightly less extreme leftist President Trump. The Social Reign of Christ the King is Infallible Dogma, and is not fringe or lunatic.Nor are the Church's teachings on Israel and Masonry.
"Anonymous Anonymous said...
The Yids don't think much better of crypto-Hindoos like Mowgli than they do Muzzies. His obsequious prattling for the people of the shekel is revolting.
May 20, 2021 at 7:15 AM"
Hey Buddy Man Anon. at 5/20/2021 7:15 am----
Taking a page outta the BLM book, that's alittle racist your comment above-don't you think?
Anyway, better to support a real country despite its faults like Israel, than a bunch of Bedouins and Palestinians who have not progressed past the 10th century A.D.
I've seen their villages.....they still live it mud brick huts, no running water, no bathrooms. And they don't want to improve!!!! Saladin would be right at home in their villages. Retro time warp. If you ever want to see what village life was like at the time of the Crusades....go there. And they eat camel!!! Tastes like a mouthful of grease and fat.
Damian M. Malliapalli :)
Damien has it right. Ferguson is here in St. Louis where it all started when Michael Brown, 6 ft 5, 290, was "picked on" by Darren Wilson who weighed in at 6 ft 2, 200. Within the last few days, it was documented that one of the prime movers of the Ferguson riots was a Palestinian by the name of Bassem Mosri. The issues in Palestine are not an isolated set of circumstances. They are tied into a world wide phenomenon targeting the overthrow of Western Civilization and the installment of the devil and his world kingdom.---I lived in South St. Louis and had to move (Illinois) when my house was shot up by organized juveniles. There is a string of Palestinian owned shops with back rooms (witnessed to by my Eastern European uncle now deceased) which passes on guns and drugs for distribution to these same little "gang bangers". They are so bold that they have infiltrated the St. Louis Police Department. I know this from three years of working in a juvenile prison with visits from high ranking police officials in accompaniment with Farrakhan recruiters.---Let's give Damien credit. These are not innocent little picked on Muslim teens. These are radical little revolutionaries in service to the new world order and Israel has a right to knock them off their "parrot" perch.
