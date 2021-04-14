Vatican Pedo-Czar Discloses Bergoglio Phone Call to Press on Aberrosexual "Unions"

Gay activist Juan Carlos Cruz defends Pope Francis against "fanatics" at the Roman Curia.
(Rome) Juan Carlos Cruz, aberrosexual and recently named member of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Children, was an interviewed in a piece which appeared in Sunday's edition of the Chilean daily newspaper La Tercera. In it he says that he had received a call on the day of his appointment, March 20, from Pope Francis, where in the same newspaper, he criticized the recent Responsum by the Congregation for the Faith in which the Congregation affirmed that the Church is unable to bless aberrosexual unions. But that's not all.
The chronological sequence suggests that on March 20th in Santa Marta a strategy was sought to absorb the surging criticism of the internal and external gay lobby. The strongly worded column by Juan Carlos Cruz, who was already a weekend guest of Pope Francis at the Vatican in April of 2018, appears to have directed attention to this journalists and since then, led the internationally known gay activists to be appointed to the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Children.
Cruz confirmed in the interview published yesterday, to have spoken to Francis in the phone call on March 20 about the document by the CDF. The Pope gave him to understand that he does not share the contents of the Responsum. According to Cruz, this is credible for him, since this statement by the Pope coincides with what he had already told him about homosexuality in 2018.
The Pope "is very hurt by what happened"
In the past two weeks, Bergoglians had spread the thesis that Francis had been betrayed. There were two versions of the Responsum, one of which was "inclusive" and was presented to the Pope "so that he agreed to the publication of the above-mentioned Responsum ad dubium". A stricter version was then published, according to this conspiracy theory.
"He's very hurt by what happened," said Cruz.
Indeed, the Chilean proves to be an instrument of a counter-strategy by supporting this thesis and making it public. As a victim of abuse and a homo activist - the inconsistency that he was the victim of aberrosexual abuse is usually not mentioned - Cruz enjoys special credit in many media and, as has already been shown in the past, he has access to the major international press agencies. Cruz stressed that Francis will try in the future, to become more apparent in distancing himself from the document of the Congregation for the Faith and "somehow carry out a repair."
The claim that Francis was betrayed by his Faithful Prefect and Friar Cardinal Luis Ladaria Ferrer SJ is completely beyond reality. Already in the past a papal double strategy was shown on other topics, to represent the Church doctrine and at the same time its opposite and sometimes to do both so vaguely that nothing is really comprehensible, but through media reinforcement, the overall impression arises of an intended turning away from and changing of Church Doctrine. That is the real message to the ecclesiastical and secular public: indirect, implicit, intangible, but everyone knows or suspects what the Pope wants.
Francis is known for his tendency to say what the interlocutor would like to hear. To see this as a polite weakness is not enough. On closer inspection, this "courtesy" turns out to be a targeted strategy. Nor is it an expression of a fatal “neutrality”, but a plan. From this it follows that Francis also takes contradicting positions at the expense of credibility, albeit in doses and as far as possible not directly tangible, by making a statement promptly and in parallel, also its opposite, but the thrust is always and unquestionably modernist.
"You have to understand this in the context of the Vatican, the fanaticism of some"
The most important statements of the Cruz interview in full:
La Tercera: What was your first reaction when you heard about the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith document on homosexual couples because it does not match the position taken by the Pope?
Juan Carlos Cruz: It was like a cracked bell. I saw this and wondered what happened there? This is not what I heard directly from Pope Francis, this is not the Pope I know. It hurt, of course. But as I explain in my column, if anyone knows the Vatican, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith and its approach here and there, I immediately thought of the Prefect of the Faith, because they are experts at it. I do not want to generalize because there are spectacular people working at the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, but there are some prefects who are very powerful, with a strong clericalism and rigorous fanaticism, who consider the Pope to be liberal. Remember what the Pope told me, what he said in the course of his history, also in Buenos Aires. I don't want it to look like I'm apologizing for Pope Francis for being ultimately responsible, but that has to be understood in the context of the Vatican, the fanaticism of some. I know, because I discussed it with the Pope, that he is very hurt by what happened.
La Tercera: Did you speak to the Pope after seeing the document?
Juan Carlos Cruz: Yes, I have spoken to the Pope, I do not want to tell anything confidential, but I know that the Pope is very hurt by this, although he is ultimately responsible for it. I have a feeling that somehow he will fix this situation.
La Tercera: Then what was the reason why this document was finally published? Didn't he see it?
Juan Carlos Cruz: I don't know the details, but I know he didn't sign it. Nevertheless, the so-called Responsum, for which the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith is responsible, was published. That does not excuse the Pope, because he is responsible for everything. The Pope I know is not a Pope who relates to the LGBT community in this way, quite the contrary.
La Tercera: This topic triggered reactions not only from the base of the Catholic Church, but also from the hierarchy. The Austrian Cardinal Christoph Schönborn also made statements that were viewed as criticizing the document of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith. Do you see that this can become a symbolic problem of a rupture within the Catholic Church?
Juan Carlos Cruz: I think that there are very extreme positions in the Church, as we also see in politics, a lot of fanaticism at times, and I am glad that there is a Pope like Pope Francis who is a man who does not play with adjectives. But that's the contradiction that this creates in me when I see this wonderful man on the one hand and seeing these things happen on the other. I have a feeling that there will be a fix somehow.
With the surprising appointment of Cruz to the Pontifical Child Protection Commission, Pope Francis not only sends a signal to the gay lobby and homophile circles in and outside the Church, but also made his former critic, one thinks of the Pope's visit to Chile in January 2018, into an official Apologist. Cruz has been defending Francis since his weekend in the Vatican in 2018. This reflects Pope Francis' stance on homosexuality, but again only indirectly. When a gay activist like Juan Carlos Cruz defends Francis and his stance on homosexuality so euphorically, it cannot be assumed that Francis teaches and defends the Church's teaching on homosexuality. Cruz said in May 2018 that Francis had said to him. "God made you gay"
Text: Giuseppe Nardi
image: La Tercera (screenshot)
Trans: Tancred vekron99@hotmail.com
AMDG
